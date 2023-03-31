'Destructive' tornado rips through Little Rock, Arkansas

A massive tornado roared through Little Rock, Arkansas on Friday afternoon, leaving a trail of destruction.

The National Weather Service described the tornado as "large" and "destructive." The massive twister tore roofs off buildings, flipped cars and uprooted trees.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. However, emergency crews said rescue operations are underway across the city.

"Please avoid traveling in the West Little Rock & I-430 area," the Little Rock Fire Department said in a Facebook post. "There is heavy damage and debris in the area."

More than 60,000 customers in the state are without power, according to poweroutage.us.

Biden heads to Mississippi town ravaged by deadly tornado The president and first lady will survey the damage on Friday, meet with homeowners and first responders and get a briefing from officials. LEARN MORE

The severe weather caused the Clinton National Airport in Little Rock to halt operations briefly. However, by 4 p.m., the airport said normal operations had resumed.

The National Weather Service says more than 28 million people, from Texas to Wisconsin, are under a Tornado Watch.

Areas that avoid tornadoes could still be hit with "intense damaging wind gusts" and large hail.

"Wherever you are today, make sure you know where your safe place is should a warning be issued," the National Weather Service said. "You may only have seconds to take shelter, so knowing ahead of time could save your life."