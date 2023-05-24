CDC links salmonella outbreak to Papa Murphy's cookie dough

Spice recalled due to salmonella risk
The recalled spice was sold in 16 different states.LEARN MORE
The CDC is advising not to consume some types of cookie dough from Papa Murphy's Pizza as it investigates a multi-state salmonella outbreak.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is investigating a salmonella outbreak after 18 people reported becoming ill with symptoms potentially tied to consuming raw cookie dough.
Two of the cases resulted in hospitalizations, the CDC reported.
Six of the cases were reported in Washington; Idaho and Oregon each reported four cases. Utah had two reported cases, while Missouri and California each had one.
According to the CDC, nine people with salmonella reported consuming raw cookie dough from Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza the week before becoming ill. Two of the people, however, reported not eating Papa Murphy’s cookie dough before becoming ill.
Papa Murphy’s has stopped selling its raw chocolate chip cookie dough and raw s’mores bars dough.
The CDC says the dough should be thrown away and any items that might have touched the dough should be washed.
The CDC also reminded the public that Papa Murphy’s cookie dough is not meant to be eaten raw. It says the dough is made with unpasteurized eggs or raw flour and can contain salmonella and E. coli. Cookie dough that is meant to be consumed raw is made with heat-treated flour and either pasteurized eggs or no eggs at all.
The Food and Drug Administration says salmonella causes diarrhea, fever and cramps. The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Those who are infected usually do not require any treatment.
The NBA player is starring in a Taco Bell ad, highlighting the fact that the phrase "Taco Tuesday" is trademarked by another chain.
The company that created the world's most expensive ice cream said it was initially just trying to fuse European and Japanese ingredients.
New research suggests the number of farms around the world could fall from about 616 million in 2020 to just 272 million by the end of the century.
The ceremonial dress from the original "Star Wars" movie is expected to fetch $2 million.
Target's Pride Month collection has been criticized online for featuring so-called "tuck-friendly" swimsuits and satanic-themed LGBTQ clothing.
Clovis Hung plans to continue his studies as he explores several career paths, including piloting, medicine and aerospace.