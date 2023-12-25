Celebrate the holidays with 'The Designated Driver' mocktail

US agency takes 1st step in requiring anti-drunk driving tech in cars
This holiday season, we're going #SociallySober with mocktails. Here's how to make The Designated Driver.
Whether you're on a sober journey or want a jump start on "Dry January," Scripps News went behind the bar to learn how to make mocktails to help those on their sober journey.
And these aren't your typical Shirley Temples; these drinks are made with de-alcoholized spirits that still give the flavor of an alcoholic beverage.
First up from The James Room in Atlanta: The Designated Driver.
You'll need:
- 1.5 ounces Lyre's London Dry Non Alcoholic Spirit
- 0.75 ounces of fresh lemon juice
- 0.75 ounces of honey
- 1.5 ounces of real passionfruit puree
Put it all in a shaker with ice, then pour into a glass, which you can garnish with toasted sesame seeds and dehydrated lemon if you'd like.
