Sober up this holiday season with the 'New Year's Resolution' mocktail

Celebrate the holidays with 'The Designated Driver' mocktail
This holiday season, we're going #SociallySober with mocktails. Here's how to make The Designated Driver.LEARN MORE
Chris Stewart shows us how you can be #SociallySober or help others on their sober journey with alcohol-free mocktails.
Whether you're partaking in "Dry January" or just wanting to lessen your alcohol intake, mocktails can be a fun, tasty way to still enjoy a mixed beverage.
Scripps News went behind the bar at The James Room in Atlanta to learn some recipes, including the aptly named "New Year's Resolution."
You'll need:
- 1.5 ounces Seedlip Spice 94 Non-Alcoholic Spirit
- 0.5 ounce fresh lemon juice
- 0.75 ounce lychee puree
- 0.75 ounce Torani Almond (Orgeat) Syrup
- 1 ounce ginger beer
Put the first four ingredients in a mixer and serve on the rocks or as a martini. Top the rest of your glass off with ginger beer, and feel free to add an edible orchid as a garnish.
This holiday season, we're going #SociallySober with mocktails. Here's how to make The Designated Driver.LEARN MORE
This holiday season, we're going #SociallySober with mocktails. Here's how to make The Designated Driver.
In Texas, a rich cultural history is carried out with the popular rich masa-based Mexican American food staple.
The Rest Stop Restaurant Act would require food and beverage companies at rest areas along the New York State Thruway to be open every day.
Ye, the legal name of Kanye West, shared an Instagram post in Hebrew apologizing for his antisemitic comments.
Police declined to give specifics about the incidents, saying there were outstanding safety risks and that the investigation was still ongoing.
Beyoncé no longer resides in the home, and everyone currently living there is safe.