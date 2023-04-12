ChatGPT users can make up to $20K with Bug Bounty Program

Musk, tech leaders call for pause on 'out-of-control' AI race
The program went live Tuesday and offers users between $200 and $20,000, depending on the severity of the issues they find and report.
OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company behind the popular AI language model ChatGPT, has launched a new program to incentivize users to report any software bugs they find.
As part of the program, users who discover a bug in ChatGPT can earn anywhere from $200 to $20,000, depending on the severity of the bug and the impact it has on the performance of the AI model.
"The OpenAI Bug Bounty Program is a way for us to recognize and reward the valuable insights of security researchers who contribute to keeping our technology and company secure," the company said in a blog post. "We invite you to report vulnerabilities, bugs, or security flaws you discover in our systems. By sharing your findings, you will play a crucial role in making our technology safer for everyone."
The Bug Bounty Program allows users to research the functionality of the ChatGPT software, as well as how the OpenAI system shares user data with third-party apps.
The move comes one month after the company unveiled its latest language model, GPT-4. OpenAI says the latest technology exhibits "human-level performance" but can still have various biases and "hallucinations" that the company is working to iron out.
OpenAI is partnering with Bugcrowd, an industry-leading bug bounty platform, to handle the submission and reward process.
