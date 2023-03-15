OpenAI unveils GPT-4, its most advanced AI language model

One of the world's leading artificial intelligence research firms and developer of the popular chatbot ChatGPT has announced its latest breakthrough in natural language processing.

OpenAI unveiled its new language model Tuesday. GPT-4 is designed to surpass its predecessor in both size and capabilities.

The company says the latest technology "exhibits human-level performance" and can even pass a bar examination with a score in the top 10% of test takers.

What is an AI language model?

AI language models are systems designed to understand and generate natural language by collecting vast amounts of data from sources such as books, articles and websites.

They use complex algorithms and learning techniques to understand the patterns and relationships between words to generate relevant responses.

Some of the most advanced AI language models are able to produce incredibly sophisticated and nuanced responses.

For example, I asked ChatGPT why the sky appears blue. Here's its response:

The sky appears blue because of the way sunlight interacts with the Earth's atmosphere. When sunlight enters the Earth's atmosphere, it is scattered in all directions by the gases and particles in the air. Blue light is scattered more than other colors because it travels as shorter, smaller waves. This means that more of the blue light is scattered in all directions, including down to the surface of the Earth, giving the sky a blue appearance.

What are AI language models used for?

AI language models have a wide range of capabilities, including language translation, content creation, scientific research and chatbots that can interact with humans — and even other chatbots.

For example, you could ask ChatGPT to write and debug code, write an essay, format a résumé or even play you in tic-tac-toe.

Here are some examples of how AI language models can be used in various industries:

- Finance: Analyzing loan applications and detecting fraudulent activity.

- Education: Develop educational materials, evaluate student performance and provide tutoring.

- Customer Service: Chatbots and virtual assistants can provide customer support and handle routing inquiries.

- Media: Create content such as scripts, books, comedy and art.

- Health care: Analyze medical records and research papers, and identify patterns to develop better treatment plans.

How is GPT-4 different from its predecessor?

GPT-4 is designed to be safer, smarter and better at solving complex problems.

OpenAI says the bot is now capable of accepting prompts of text and images, whereas GPT-3 could only digest text inputs.

For example, you could upload a picture of a dog wearing a bowtie and GPT-4 will be able to recognize what is unusual about the image.

Users can also upload a research paper containing figures, like charts or data sets, and ask the program to summarize it.

The company says GPT-4 is also 60% less likely than its predecessor to make things up and 82% less likely to respond to requests that OpenAI doesn't allow, like generating malware, exploitative material, or hateful, harassing and violent content.

However, its creator says GPT-4 can still have various biases and "hallucinations."

It can be confidently wrong in its answers or predictions and generally lacks knowledge of recent events, as its data is cut off after September 2021.

While GPT-4 is a huge step forward in AI innovation, the company says the bot is a work in progress that has several bugs being addressed.

GPT-4 is currently only available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers who pay $20 per month but the company hopes to offer a free version to users at some point in the future.