Chicago will host 2024 Democratic National Convention

Democrats consider 2024 primary calendar changes
The DNC is considering booting the Iowa caucuses from the prized spot atop the nomination calendar for the presidential primary in 2024.LEARN MORE
Chicago will host the Democratic National Convention for the first time since 1996, when former President Bill Clinton won the nomination.
The Democratic National Convention is returning to Chicago for the first time in more than two decades.
“Chicago is a great choice to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention,” said President Joe Biden. “Democrats will gather to showcase our historic progress including building an economy from the middle out and bottom up, not from the top down.
The four-day convention, which brings together delegates who officially select the party's nominee for president, will begin on Aug. 19 of next year at the United Center.
Biden is the overwhelming favorite to win the party's nomination. However, he's expected to face at least two challengers in the primaries. Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have expressed their intentions to challenge the president.
The DNC is considering booting the Iowa caucuses from the prized spot atop the nomination calendar for the presidential primary in 2024.LEARN MORE
Chicago is a solidly Democratic city, having recently elected a progressive mayor. Illinois is also a Democratic stronghold in the Midwest, which is an important region that Democrats are looking to win in the 2024 election.
Former President Trump staked his claim to the Midwest in the 2016 election. In 2020, Biden outperformed Trump in states he previously won.
"The region will showcase President Biden’s economic agenda that is rebuilding our roads and bridges, unleashing a manufacturing boom, and creating good-paying middle-class jobs," the Democratic National Committee said in a statement.
Chicago beat out Atlanta and New York for the opportunity to host the convention. It last hosted the Democratic National Convention in 1996.
President Biden told NBC's Al Roker that he plans on running for president again in 2024 but isn't ready to announce it yet.LEARN MORE
Author Marianne Williamson, who previously made a run for the White House in 2020, has launched her campaign for 2024 against incumbent Joe Biden.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 69, launched a campaign to challenge incumbent President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination.
The former Arkansas governor says opponent and former President Donald Trump should drop out of the race now that he's been indicted.
Elizabeth Holmes was convicted in January 2022 for defrauding Theranos investors. After nearly 15 months, she will soon begin serving her sentence.
YouTube has worked on new features for the ticket, which will now be available without a satellite subscription through YouTube Primetime Channels.
Weight loss can be a sign of an onset of a fatal disease, researchers warned in a new study.