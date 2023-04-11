Chicago will host 2024 Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention is returning to Chicago for the first time in more than two decades.

“Chicago is a great choice to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention,” said President Joe Biden. “Democrats will gather to showcase our historic progress including building an economy from the middle out and bottom up, not from the top down.

The four-day convention, which brings together delegates who officially select the party's nominee for president, will begin on Aug. 19 of next year at the United Center.

Biden is the overwhelming favorite to win the party's nomination. However, he's expected to face at least two challengers in the primaries. Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have expressed their intentions to challenge the president.

Democrats consider 2024 primary calendar changes The DNC is considering booting the Iowa caucuses from the prized spot atop the nomination calendar for the presidential primary in 2024.

Chicago is a solidly Democratic city, having recently elected a progressive mayor. Illinois is also a Democratic stronghold in the Midwest, which is an important region that Democrats are looking to win in the 2024 election.

Former President Trump staked his claim to the Midwest in the 2016 election. In 2020, Biden outperformed Trump in states he previously won.

"The region will showcase President Biden’s economic agenda that is rebuilding our roads and bridges, unleashing a manufacturing boom, and creating good-paying middle-class jobs," the Democratic National Committee said in a statement.

Chicago beat out Atlanta and New York for the opportunity to host the convention. It last hosted the Democratic National Convention in 1996.