Chiefs get field goal, but trail 10-3 at halftime

The San Francisco 49ers lead the Kansas City Chiefs 10-3 at halftime.

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) is tacked by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32).
Brynn Anderson / AP
By AP via Scripps News
Posted: 8:17 p.m. EST Feb 11, 2024

Chiefs get field goal, but frustration is mounting.

Chiefs trail 49ers 10-3 at halftime, but comebacks are a specialty

This is why the Chiefs deferred after winning the coin toss.

KC trails 10-3 but will get the ball first to start the second half, giving them a chance to double up after finally getting on the scoreboard late in the second quarter with Harrison Butker’s 28-yarder.

The Chiefs are quite comfortable coming from behind. They have rallied from double-digit deficits to win two Super Bowls, including against San Francisco four years ago.

Patrick Mahomes has trailed in all four Super Bowls by double digits, yet he is 2-1.

The 49ers were the better team for most of the first half, but the combination of the Chiefs mounting a scoring drive and San Francisco blowing earlier opportunities to score has made this a game.