Wife of Chiefs player gives birth to twins on Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl magic: Mahomes, Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35
Christina Allegretti, wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti, gave birth to twins around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in Chicago.
The Chiefs Kingdom added twins to the roster early Sunday morning.
Christina Allegretti, wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti, gave birth to twins around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in Chicago.
NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reported the news on Twitter.
Pelissero reports that Nick and his parents joined his wife via FaceTime from the Chiefs team hotel lobby in Scottsdale, Arizona.
To add even more to the family's special day, the Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl that evening, beating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.
This story was originally published by Sam Hartle on kshb.com.
