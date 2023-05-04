Citing safety concerns, Michigan school district bans backpacks

Police: Nashville school shooter fired 152 rounds, planned for months
Police say the Nashville school shooter planned the attack for months. The shooter fired 152 rounds before being shot and killed by police.LEARN MORE
Flint Community Schools has banned backpacks in school buildings for the remainder of the academic year.
Students at Flint Community Schools in Michigan are no longer allowed to carry backpacks to class.
The school district implemented a new policy this month that bars students from bringing backpacks into school buildings.
"Backpacks make it easier for students to hide weapons, which can be disassembled and harder to identify or hidden in pockets, inside books or under other items," said superintendent Kevelin Jones in a letter to parents.
The new policy carves out which types of bags are acceptable for use in school. They include small purses, clear plastic bags to carry gym clothes, and lunch boxes.
Jones notes that the bags could still be subject to a search by school officials.
Police say the Nashville school shooter planned the attack for months. The shooter fired 152 rounds before being shot and killed by police.LEARN MORE
It's unclear whether a specific incident prompted the ban on backpacks. However, Flint Southwest Classical Academy reportedly closed for a day in April due to a threat. In a statement to MLive-The Flint Journal, Jones said the district was working with law enforcement to investigate the situation. No further information was provided.
In his letter to parents, Jones didn't mention Flint Southwest Classical Academy. Instead, he referenced "issues we continue to see across the country regarding school safety."
The new policy, which was approved by the school board, will be in effect for the remainder of the academic year.
"We apologize for any inconvenience that this policy will have on our scholars and families, but when it comes to the safety of our school community, we will not take any chances," Jones said.
A new poll shows more than half of Americans are affected by or have experienced gun violence.LEARN MORE
The Seattle Public Library believes that access to banned books should be granted, and they're part of a growing movement across the country.
This was the first time there's been a decline in the civics assessment, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
Housing costs could drive away teachers in areas with expensive real estate. Several districts are working on solutions to that problem.
Google says the verification badge will help users determine whether emails they receive are from an authentic source or a potential scammer.
Attorneys General Letitia James and Rob Bonta are investigating allegations of employment discrimination and a hostile work environment in the NFL.
California has agreed to the terms of a deal that would loan over $100 million to hospitals in the state that are having financial issues.