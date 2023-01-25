Congressman wants a tracking system for US classified documents

Classified documents found at Mike Pence's home, too, his lawyer says
Pence joins the growing list — which includes Trump and Biden — to have had confidential documents recovered at their private residences.LEARN MORE
This comes after a string of the nation's top officials have been found housing classified documents on personal property.
New member of the U.S. Committee on Oversight and Accountability Rep. Tim Burchett wants to crack down on recent classified document chaos by creating legislation for a tracking system for the protected files.
Most recently, former Vice President Mike Pence was found to have documents with classified markings in his Indiana home. Before him, both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump also came under fire for housing classified files on personal property.
"This is what I'm going to work on, is trying to get a system in place for classified documents where we know where they are, there's a tracer, there's a documentation of where they are, and there are levels of classified documents, just like anything else," Burchett told Scripps News. "And with some of those documents, I feel like there should be a personal handler that should be there, when whoever the president, vice president, whoever is looking at them."
Pence joins the growing list — which includes Trump and Biden — to have had confidential documents recovered at their private residences.LEARN MORE
Burchett explained from his own experience as a former mayor, he did understand how classified documents can get mistakenly packed up and stored without anyone noticing.
"I dare say I didn't take any Knox County secrets when I left the county mayor's office, but I can tell you, I don't know what's in those 30 or 40 boxes that I have in my warehouse, in my barn, so, I don't know everything that's in them," said Burchett.
"I wouldn't have any idea if something got out that wasn't supposed to be in there, or whatever. And I could just — you multiply that by being in the White House, or in one of those positions, I would say that’s just, in this day and age, that should not happen," he continued.
As far as his plans for legislation, Burchett said the timing has to be just right, adding that he wants partisan anger to pass first. He also said he is confident he will gain Democratic support.
The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to hold a hearing Tuesday to dive into whether Ticketmaster has too much influence on the music business.By Paul Sakuma / AP
Rep. George Santos has denied wrongdoing and maintains he'll serve out his two-year congressional term, unless his constituents ask him to resign.By Patrick Semansky / AP
From inquires into President Joe Biden to probes into issues on the southern border, 2023 could be the year of the investigations.By Patrick Semansky / AP
Coming together as a community for healing is one way to start the conversation regarding mental health for Asian Americans amid violence.By Ashley Landis / AP
Airbnb — and other rental websites — are introducing new changes to make things easier for travelers and hosts.By Patrick Semansky / AP
Pharmacists are working to get the COVID vaccine to communities that may not have easy access to a pharmacy.By Scripps News