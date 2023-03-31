Court accepts 'Rust' assistant director's plea in shooting case

The assistant director of "Rust" was sentenced Friday after pleading no contest in connection to the fatal shooting on the set of the movie.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died shortly after being struck by a live round from a prop gun on Oct. 2, 2021, while rehearsing on the movie set in New Mexico.

David Halls was charged with a misdemeanor of negligent or unsafe use of a deadly weapon.

The charge followed separate regulatory proceedings, according to The Associated Press, in which workplace safety authorities said Halls handed actor Alec Baldwin the loaded gun. Hall was reportedly under the impression that the revolver was loaded with dummy rounds.

Halls appeared on Zoom for Friday's hearing before a New Mexico judge. He was sentenced to six months of unsupervised probation and 24 hours of community service. In addition, Halls will have to take a firearms safety course. He also agreed to testify in any future hearing involving the shooting.

Baldwin and weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have both pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter.

A hearing is scheduled in May to decide whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed to trial.

Halls is the first person to be held criminally accountable for the shooting.