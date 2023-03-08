DeSantis urges Biden to let unvaccinated Djokovic into the country

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent a letter to President Joe Biden demanding that tennis player Novak Djokovic be allowed to enter the country to play in the Miami Open.

The Serbian is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and the U.S. does not permit unvaccinated foreigners to enter the country.

"While Mr. Djokovic is surely a supreme competitive threat to his fellow tennis professionals, his presence in our country poses no meaningful health or public safety risk," DeSantis stated.

The White House has said that President Biden plans to end the COVID-19 health emergency in May. It's unclear whether the travel rule will be ended at the same time because it's built into a separate proclamation.

The Miami Open is considered one of the biggest tennis tournaments outside of the four grand slams. As the No. 1 tennis men's tennis player, Djokovic would be considered the favorite to win the trophy.

"There can be no question that his inclusion in the Miami Open would be a tremendous boon both for the treasured tournament and the tennis community at large," DeSantis said.

The Florida governor requested that the president get back to him by Friday.

The Miami Open begins March 22.