FDA authorizes first at-home flu, COVID-19 joint test

The Lucira COVID-19 & Flu Home Test is a nasal swab test. Results are given within 30 minutes.
The Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for the first over-the-counter at-home test than can detect whether someone has the flu or COVID-19.
The Lucira COVID-19 & Flu Home Test was developed as many people are left wondering what type of virus they have.
Symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 overlap. They include fever, chills and cough.
“The FDA strongly supports innovation in test development, and we are eager to continue advancing greater access to at-home infectious disease testing to best support public health needs," said Dr. Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health.
The nasal swab test works similarly to other at-home COVID-19 tests. Results are given within 30 minutes, according to the FDA.
The agency says it was more than 90% correct in identifying positive flu samples and 88.3% correct in finding positive COVID-19 samples.
Flu peaked toward the end of 2022 and has dropped off considerably, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. COVID-19 cases have also fallen from a slight uptick in December, the agency reports.
