Eruption at Hawaii's Kilauea volcano stops after nearly 2 weeks

The show is over.
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has stopped erupting after nearly two weeks of fiery pyrotechnics, according to scientists.
The volcano had been quiet for three months before the June 7 eruption, which forced the U.S. Geological Survey to raise the alert level from orange to red.
Last month, the USGS' livestream from the volcano’s crater showed multiple lava flows and what appeared to be ash in the air, but according to officials, the lava didn't damage any communities or buildings. On Wednesday, the livestream showed diminished activity, and smoke and steam showed there were still hotspots within the crater.
"Some previously erupted lava continues to flow on the crater floor; this may continue over the coming hours and days while the lava proceeds to cool," USGS scientists said in a statement, while adding that they will continue to monitor activity.
Kilauea is considered one of the most active volcanoes in the world. It last erupted in January and paused on March 7. In 2018, an eruption on Kilauea destroyed more than 700 homes. That eruption was so powerful that it changed the volcano's structure.
