Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again As Summit Crater Glows

Why Some Volcanic Eruptions Don't Have Bigger Climate Impacts
Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano could have ejected more planet-cooling ash when it recently erupted. Scientists aren't sure why it didn't.LEARN MORE
Kilauea summit is inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and away from residential communities.
Hawaii's Kilauea began erupting inside its summit crater Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, less than one month after the volcano and its larger neighbor Mauna Loa stopped releasing lava.
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a glow in webcam images indicating Kilauea had begun erupting inside Halemaumau crater at the volcano's summit caldera, the agency said.
Kilauea’s summit is inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and away from residential communities.
#KilaueaErupts— USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) January 6, 2023
Let's get you caught up:
• Eruption began Jan 5, 2023;
• Multiple minor fountains on Halema‘uma‘u crater floor;
• Lava covers ~300 acres (~120 hectares) at depths of ~10 m (~32 ft);
• Activity confined to summit region;
• Mauna Loa remains quiet. pic.twitter.com/GZwSyItAPb
Earlier Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey raised the alert level for Kilauea due to signs that magma was moving below the summit surface, an indication that the volcano might erupt.
Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes. It last erupted for 16 months starting in September 2021. For about two weeks starting Nov. 27, Hawaii had two volcanoes spewing lava side by side when Mauna Loa erupted for the first time in 38 years. Both volcanoes stopped erupting at about the same time.
During the twin eruption, visitors to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park were able to see lava from both eruptions at the same time.
“It was a beautiful eruption, and lots of people got to see it, and it didn’t take out any major infrastructure and most importantly, it didn’t affect anybody’s life,” said Ken Hon, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory’s scientist in charge.
Mauna Loa lava didn’t pose a threat to any communities, but got within 1.7 miles of a major highway connecting the east and west sides of the island. A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 residences.
Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano could have ejected more planet-cooling ash when it recently erupted. Scientists aren't sure why it didn't.LEARN MORE
The observatory planned to continue monitoring the volcanoes for signs of renewed activity. Hon previously said there is generally a three-month “cooling off” period before scientists consider an eruption to be complete.
It was unclear what connection there could be to the volcanoes stopping their eruptions around the same time. The volcanoes can be seen at the same time from multiple spots in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park near Kilauea’s caldera.
Scientists planned to look at data to study the relationship between the two volcanoes, Hon previously said.
For Native Hawaiians, volcanic eruptions have deep cultural and spiritual significance. During Mauna Loa’s eruption, many Hawaiians took part in cultural traditions, such as singing, chanting and dancing to honor Pele, the deity of volcanoes and fire, and leaving offerings known as “hookupu.”
Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
Hurricane-strength winds and heavy rain toppled trees, flooded roads and knocked out power to more than 180,000 homes and businesses.By Shmuel Thaler / The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP
The storm is expected to dump up to 6 inches of rain in parts of the San Francisco Bay Area, where most of the region remains under flood warnings.By Santiago Mejia / San Francisco Chronicle / AP
Forecasters warned of winds gusts up to 60 mph, heavy downpours, flooding, downed trees and power outages in parts of northern California.By Santiago Mejia / San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Experts suggest learning CPR as life-saving practical skill.By Scripps News
Delta announced that over 700 planes will have high-speed internet capability for passengers.By Brynn Anderson / AP
Hurricane-strength winds and heavy rain toppled trees, flooded roads and knocked out power to more than 180,000 homes and businesses.By Shmuel Thaler / The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP