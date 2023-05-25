Event for 'Ted Lasso' finale canceled, in part due to writers strike

'Ted Lasso' visits the White House to meet with Biden
Just days after releasing the third season of "Ted Lasso," cast members met with President Joe Biden for a discussion on mental health.LEARN MORE
Ticket holders for the event were told they would be refunded after it was canceled due to 'unforeseen circumstances.'
A finale event in Beverly Hills, California, to be held for the cast and fans of "Ted Lasso" was canceled, and organizers are blaming the ongoing writers strike for at least part of the predicament.
In a message to ticket holders from the Paley Center, where the event was set to be held, organizers wrote, "We are reaching out to share the news that due to unforeseen circumstances the 'Ted Lasso' season finale screening and event planned for Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills will not be taking place as scheduled." The Thursday statement said, "All ticket buyers will automatically be issued a full refund. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience."
The Hollywood Reporter cited sources who said the writers strike played "a central role in the decision" to cancel the event.
The Writers Guild of America, according to HR, requested that its members show support by not taking part in press events led by studios, and members of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.
Just days after releasing the third season of "Ted Lasso," cast members met with President Joe Biden for a discussion on mental health.LEARN MORE
The Paley Center didn't offer more details on the reasons behind the cancellation of the event.
The cast was scheduled to join the creative team behind the show to screen the season three finale before an audience, and then participate in a panel about the award-winning show ahead of its premier on Apple TV+.
Tickets for the event were sold for between $25 and $65, Variety reported. They went up to between $45 and $85 at one point, according to reports.
The show was created to be structured in a three-season arc, and one of the show's creators, actor Jason Sudeikis, has said the third season would be the show's last.
Support for the life and career of the legendary icon of R&B and pop came from around the world — including friends and fans in Hollywood and Europe.LEARN MORE
The franchise's new show will feature seniors looking for love. Here's what we know so far.
TJ appeared on "Sesame Street" this week in a video with actor Kal Penn and Korean American muppet Ji-Young.
MTV’s "The Week in Rock" kicked off the news division in 1987, targeted to Gen X and older millennials.
Hundreds of faithful Catholics, and possibly others, made a pilgrimage of sorts to see Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster's body, believed to be incorrupt.
Tom Hanks gave the commencement speech at Harvard, and other celebrities have made memorable speeches in the past.
Surgeons used brain and spinal cord stimulation devices and A.I. to help a paralyzed man walk again on his own.