Experts Share CPR And Life-Saving Tips After Damar Hamlin Incident

Men And Women Given Differing Advice To Treat Heart Disease
Researchers found that heart disease in women has been overlooked and women are less likely than men to be prescribed medication to treat it.LEARN MORE
Experts suggest learning CPR as life-saving practical skill.
Even though there is no definitive cause for Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, it's a fact that CPR saved his life.
The American Medical Association says that if someone drops and goes down after having a heart attack, there's a 92% chance they will not survive. However, the American Heart Association says only 3% of Americans know how to perform CPR.
Scripps News spoke to two experts on the matter to help us understand why knowing CPR can be valuable to us all.
Cardiologist Dr. Jayne Morgan shares some sobering statistics about why every second counts, and Training Center Coordinator for CPR Christine Neely explains what you need to do in order to save someone's life.
