Family sues cruise line for placing dead relative in beverage cooler

FBI investigates 'suspicious death' on Carnival cruise ship
The FBI is investigating a death which happened on a cruise ship that traveled from Charleston, S.C. in February to Nassau, in the Bahamas.LEARN MORE
The family says the body decomposed in such a way that did not allow them to have an open-casket funeral.
The family of a man who died at sea is suing Celebrity Cruises, alleging that the man’s body was not properly stored on the ship and was found in a beverage cooler.
According to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court, Robert L. Jones, 76, died around Aug. 15, 2022, on board the cruise after having a "cardiac event." Jones’ family said they were given the option of dropping off Jones’ body in San Juan, Puerto Rico, or waiting several more days for the cruise to reach the continental U.S.
In the lawsuit, the family says they opted to wait. On Aug. 21, 2022, the cruise arrived in Broward County, Florida. The lawsuit says that when funeral service employees arrived, they discovered Jones’ body had been moved to a different cooler on a different floor than the ship’s morgue.
The lawsuit said that the onboard morgue was not working properly at the time of Jones’ death.
The FBI is investigating a death which happened on a cruise ship that traveled from Charleston, S.C. in February to Nassau, in the Bahamas.LEARN MORE
The lawsuit also alleges that the body was not stored at a proper temperature to prevent decomposition.
It also added that his body was lying in a cooler on a pallet in a bag.
"Mr. Jones’ body was so far gone in the decomposition process that the funeral home staff in Ft. Lauderdale was unable to salvage his remains enough to be suitable for an open casket wake and funeral, which was a long-standing family custom and was what his family had desired," the lawsuit stated.
Jones’ family is asking for $1 million in compensatory damages.
Royal Caribbean Group, the parent company of Celebrity Cruises, declined to comment.
New legislation may push the mandatory retirement age for U.S. pilots two years later, to age 67.
Post-pandemic travel demand is back and bigger, with higher costs and higher booking rates.
Boeing says production and delivery of a significant number of Max jets could be delayed because of questions about parts.
Earth Day was first recognized in 1970 as a joint initiative between a Republican and Democrat in Congress.
1 in 3 Americans breathe unhealthy air, a report shows. Experts share how to help reduce your exposure to air pollutants.
U.S. Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin miscalculated Ukraine’s determination and ability to defend itself.