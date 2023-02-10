Fans are fired up for Rihanna's return at Super Bowl LVII

Rihanna talks motherhood, Super Bowl: 'It was now or never'
After declining to perform in the 2019 halftime show, Rihanna said the timing and circumstances this time around were right for her.LEARN MORE
Fans are already warming up their vocal cords for their favorite Rihanna hit and speculating about a surprise on-stage guest.
It's a moment for stars to shine on football's biggest stage, and fans are fired up to watch Rihanna "shine bright like a diamond at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.
"I think it's going to be awesome, I mean I love her; she's got fire like no one else," said Jinese Williams.
"I want her to bring out Jay-Z. Let's do it, "Run This Town" tonight in Phoenix," Dalilah Toyosima said.
In 2019, Rihanna turned down the halftime show following a kneeling controversy involving Colin Kaepernick and the NFL.
On Sunday, a story of progress — the superstar will be part of history as two Black quarterbacks hit the field for the first time in a Super Bowl.
Despite a huge TV audience, the NFL doesn't pay performers — though it does cover their expenses.LEARN MORE
Rihanna says this year's show is a celebration focused on representation.
"Representing for immigrants, representing for my country, Barbados, representing for Black women everywhere. I think that's really important. That's key for people to see the possibilities, and I'm honored to be here," she said.
Bringing together people across all races and generations, it's a feeling fans are eager to experience on Sunday.
"My whole evite invitation is all around Rihanna," Toyosima said. "We are so excited."
"I'm so pumped," said Princess James. "I can't wait to see her up there. I hope she is dressed up. I hope she is ready to go, because I'm ready to watch."
