FBI searches former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home

AP source: Pence subpoenaed by special counsel probing Trump
Agents found another document with classified markings, according to a spokesperson for Pence.
Federal authorities were at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence Friday and found another document with classified markings, according to a Pence spokesperson.
This comes one day after reports surfaced that he was subpoenaed as part of the Department of Justice’s probe into the 2020 election.
The Department of Justice appointed special counsel Jack Smith to look into Trump and his campaign’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Pence's legal team also revealed that classified documents were found at his home from his time in the Trump White House. The documents were found after President Joe Biden and Donald Trump both said classified documents were found at their residences.
Pence said he takes "full responsibility" during an appearance in Florida shortly after news of the documents broke.
President Biden later consented to have the FBI search his Delaware residence.
Trump objected to a search at the time, which prompted officials to issue a search warrant to find additional classified documents.
Former Vice President Mike Pence may have to testify against his former boss as he considers his own 2024 presidential bid.By AP
