FBI searching for 4 Americans kidnapped in Mexico

The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding four Americans who were apparently kidnapped in Mexico.

The individuals reportedly crossed from Brownsville, Texas, into Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, on March 3. The FBI says they were in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates.

"Shortly after crossing into Mexico, unidentified gunmen fired upon the passengers in the vehicle," the FBI stated. Armed men reportedly forced the individuals into another vehicle and drove off.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador addressed the incident Monday, saying the Americans crossed into the country to buy medication.

He added that he was hopeful the situation would be resolved soon.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Individuals who provide information can remain anonymous. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the people responsible for the kidnappings.