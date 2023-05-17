Ford recalls 310,000 trucks to fix problem with driver's front air bag

Ford recalls over 1 million cars over brake fluid issue
The recall impacts Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ models sold between 2013 and 2018.LEARN MORE
The recall covers certain F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 Super Duty trucks from the 2016 model year.
Ford is recalling more than 310,000 trucks in the U.S. because the driver’s front air bag may not inflate in a crash.
The recall covers certain F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 Super Duty trucks from the 2016 model year.
The company says dust can accumulate in a cable inside the steering wheel, interrupting the electrical connection. Ford says it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.
Dealers will replace the steering wheel wiring assembly at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting July 5.
Owners may hear popping or clicking noises inside the steering wheel, or steering wheel switches and the horn might not work. They may also see an air bag warning light notifying them of the problem.
The recall impacts Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ models sold between 2013 and 2018.LEARN MORE
The U.S. is demanding that a Tennessee company recall 67 million inflators because they could explode and hurl shrapnel — but the business refuses.
The company said it has received 35 reports of the seat post detaching from the bike and more than a dozen reports of injuries.
The recall was initiated after a random sample of kale reportedly tested positive for listeria.
The pair, together with Meghan's mother, were followed for more than two hours by a half-dozen vehicles.
Apple said it will be rolling out several new features aimed at improving accessibility for all users.
Catholic leaders in France will be required to wear IDs with QR codes in the wake of the church's sexual abuse scandal.