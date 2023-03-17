watch live
Ford recalls over 1 million cars over brake fluid issue

The recall impacts Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ models sold between 2013 and 2018.

Keith Srakocic / AP
Article by Scripps News Staff
March 17, 2023

Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 1 million vehicles over a serious brake issue.

The recall impacts approximately 1.2 million Ford Fusions and about 113,000 Lincoln MKZs sold between 2013 and 2018.

The front brake hoses on those model years may rupture and leak fluid, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“A brake fluid leak will increase brake pedal travel and extend the distance needed to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of crash,” the agency said.

The NHTSA estimates about 2% of affected vehicles have the defect.

Recall notices are being sent out to owners, and dealers will make repairs to the vehicles for free.

