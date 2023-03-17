Ford recalls over 1 million cars over brake fluid issue

Honda, Acura recall 450,000 vehicles for faulty seat belts
Honda and Acura models from 2017-20 are among those part of the recall.LEARN MORE
The recall impacts Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ models sold between 2013 and 2018.
Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 1 million vehicles over a serious brake issue.
The recall impacts approximately 1.2 million Ford Fusions and about 113,000 Lincoln MKZs sold between 2013 and 2018.
The front brake hoses on those model years may rupture and leak fluid, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“A brake fluid leak will increase brake pedal travel and extend the distance needed to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of crash,” the agency said.
The NHTSA estimates about 2% of affected vehicles have the defect.
Recall notices are being sent out to owners, and dealers will make repairs to the vehicles for free.
Honda and Acura models from 2017-20 are among those part of the recall.LEARN MORE
At least 25 car models can drive themselves with a human sitting at the wheel. How safe are they?
Regulators are investigating multiple instances of Teslas crashing while in Autopilot mode and incidents where the steering wheel came off some SUVs.
A social media challenge has encouraged car thefts across the country. Hyundai and Kia have just released a software fix they say will end the thefts.
Less than 1% of NCAA men's basketball tournament brackets remain unbusted in the four major online bracket challenges.
The bill would not allow California extradite doctors who are facing charges in another state for providing abortion medication.
Mockingbird is expanding a recall as the stroller frame can crack, posing an injury risk to children.