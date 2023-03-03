Ford to resume production of F-150 Lightning

US Postal Service to buy 9,250 Ford electric delivery vans
Ford will begin production of the F-150 Lightning following an investigation into its battery.
Production of Ford's F-150 Lightning will resume this month.
The company will begin production on March 13, according to a company spokesperson.
Ford halted production last month as it investigated potential problems with the electric pickup's battery. Earlier this month, Ford told Car Driver that it identified a fix, which was being delivered to the Lightning production line.
The Lightning has been a popular vehicle for Ford. The company's CEO said in December they capped orders at 200,000 because there was so much demand.
The all-electric pickup was named the 2023 MotorTrend Truck of the Year. The truck earned high marks in various categories, including design, efficiency, performance and safety.
The 2023 F-150 Lightning retails for $51,974. That's a $5,000 increase from the 2022 model. Ford attributes supply chain issues for the increased price.
