watch live
Auto

Ford to resume production of F-150 Lightning

Ford will begin production of the F-150 Lightning following an investigation into its battery.

Ford F-150 Lightning in showroom
Ford F-150 Lightning in showroom
Matt Rourke, AP
Article by Scripps News Staff
SMS
March 3, 2023

Production of Ford's F-150 Lightning will resume this month. 

The company will begin production on March 13, according to a company spokesperson. 

Ford halted production last month as it investigated potential problems with the electric pickup's battery. Earlier this month, Ford told Car Driver that it identified a fix, which was being delivered to the Lightning production line. 

Ford E-Transit electric vans.

US Postal Service to buy 9,250 Ford electric delivery vans

The plan is part of the Postal Service's larger initiative announced in December to electrify 75% of its fleet by 2028.

LEARN MORE

The Lightning has been a popular vehicle for Ford. The company's CEO said in December they capped orders at 200,000 because there was so much demand. 

The all-electric pickup was named the 2023 MotorTrend Truck of the Year. The truck earned high marks in various categories, including design, efficiency, performance and safety. 

The 2023 F-150 Lightning retails for $51,974. That's a $5,000 increase from the 2022 model. Ford attributes supply chain issues for the increased price. 

Ford introduces solar-powered hybrid

Ford introduces solar-powered hybrid

Ford's new solar car uses a canopy to boost solar cell power. Testing will begin later this year.

LEARN MORE