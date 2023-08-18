Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter commemorate 77th wedding anniversary
Carter is the second-oldest presidential spouse in U.S. history.
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is celebrating her 96th birthday Friday.
Carter will enjoy a peaceful day at home in Plains, Georgia, joined by her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, and their family.
According to The Carter Center, she plans to celebrate by releasing butterflies in her garden and indulge in cupcakes and peanut butter ice cream.
Carter’s love for butterflies goes back to her childhood days, but it was in 2013 that she decided to launch a butterfly garden in Plains. It's an initiative that eventually blossomed into what is now known as the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail, a network of gardens, both public and private, designed to support the habitat of monarch butterflies throughout the U.S.
As she celebrates her birthday, her journey is marked by the challenges of navigating dementia, while her husband, who is 98 years old, remains under home hospice care.
In July, the Carters commemorated their 77th wedding anniversary, and come October, Jimmy Carter will turn 99 years old.
In Atlanta, the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum will be offering a special admission rate of 96 cents on Friday in tribute to Rosalynn's birthday. Visitors will also get free birthday cake during their visit, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
The town of Plains also plans to celebrate the former first lady’s birthday this weekend, the AJC says. On Saturday, the town is hosting "Butterfly Daze," which will include a butterfly release and live performances.
