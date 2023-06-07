Former Speaker Pelosi throws out first pitch at Nationals' Pride night

MLB pitcher apologizes for sharing anti-LGBTQ post
Anthony Bass shared a video that used a passage from the Bible to justify boycotting companies that promote the LGBTQ community.LEARN MORE
The 83-year-old walked in front of the mound and tossed a pitch to the Nationals' bald eagle mascot in front of home plate.
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threw out the first pitch Tuesday before the Washington Nationals' annual Night Out game celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.
The California Democrat, who said she is a season-ticket holder for both the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers and a regular attendee at Golden State Warriors games, said she had never thrown out a first pitch before a game.
“I don’t even watch TV except for sports and so I know better than for a politician to go in front of a sports crowd — who came for that, right?” Pelosi said. “But this tonight, (for) the LGBTQ, that was a whole different purpose, so I was very honored to do that and take whatever came my way.”
Anthony Bass shared a video that used a passage from the Bible to justify boycotting companies that promote the LGBTQ community.LEARN MORE
Pelosi took pictures before the game with fans on the warning track near the third-base dugout while wearing a No. 52 Nationals jersey with her last name on the back and a rainbow wristband. The 83-year-old then walked in front of the mound and tossed a pitch that Screech, the Nationals' bald eagle mascot, caught in front of the plate.
Pelosi said the challenges faced by the transgender community have provided even more reason to express support.
“People always say to me ‘It’s so easy for you because San Francisco is so tolerant,’ and I say ‘Tolerant to me is almost condescending,’” said Pelosi, who is in her 19th term in Congress and was Speaker from 2007-11 and 2019-23. “We’re not tolerant; we respect and we take pride. I think at this time the challenge that we face is we insist we take pride very vocally.”
Federal law enforcement officials say they're monitoring threats against the LGBTQ+ community as cities are holding major events for Pride Month.LEARN MORE
Officials with the group say lawmakers and business leaders need to fight for LGBTQ+ rights the same way they have for abortion rights.
Some of the LGBTQ+ history and heritage enshrined in U.S. national parks stretch back to the Civil War.
California senators passed a resolution for Pride Month, but the GOP caucus objected to the invitation of a popular drag queen.
This latest hospitalization raises more concerns about his health.
A new study reinforces evidence that exposure to more words has a positive impact on long-term language progress in infants.
UPS employees may soon vote to authorize a strike, but the union says there has been progress in negotiations.