Formerly homeless woman wins $5 million in lottery

Virginia woman wins $175K with 35 lottery tickets
A woman in Virginia picked the same number combination for 35 $1 plays — and that combo won her the top prize for each lottery ticket.LEARN MORE
Lucia Forseth was homeless just six years ago. Now, she's a multimillionaire.
In 2017, Lucia Forseth did not have a home. Six years later, being able to afford a home shouldn’t be an issue for her.
The California woman just claimed a $5 million prize on a scratch-off ticket.
She told the lottery she bought one ticket at a Walmart in Pittsburg, California, as she was getting an oil change for her car. She said she thought at first she only won a free ticket. It took her a moment to realize she won the game’s grand prize.
Winning the lottery has been part of a life-changing year for her.
“Six years ago, I was homeless. This year I am getting married, getting my associate degree, and won $5 million,” Forseth said in a lottery press release. “You never think you have a chance to win it. It is just random. Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me.”
A woman in Virginia picked the same number combination for 35 $1 plays — and that combo won her the top prize for each lottery ticket.LEARN MORE
According to the California Lottery, it takes in over $8 billion annually in revenue, paying out 66% of revenue in winnings. About three-fourths of the lottery’s revenue comes from scratch-off games.
The lottery says it has scratch-off games with top prizes of up to $20 million.
The odds of winning the grand prize of the $5 million scratch-off game is 1 in 3,088,854.
The birthday boy and his guests will feast on a selection of meat and fish!
The Social Security Administration keeps track of the most popular baby names in the United States.
The photos of the baby are so sweet!
The Boone Police Department in North Carolina said the cows helped officers find a suspect who fled during an attempted traffic stop.
The company said it has agreed to sell its assets to a group of lenders in exchange for $225 million in credit.
In March, Morant was suspended eight games without pay for a previous incident in which he live-streamed on camera with a gun.