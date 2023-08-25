Frozen vegetables recalled for possible listeria contamination

Restaurant's improperly cleaned ice cream machine tied to 3 deaths
Frozen vegetables sold nationwide at Kroger and Food Lion stores have been recalled.
Grocery shoppers who purchase frozen vegetables may want to double check their stock due to a recent recall.
The voluntary recall issued Tuesday from Twin City Foods, Inc. involves a limited quantity of Not-Ready-To Eat Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) Super Sweet Cut Corn and Mixed Vegetables in retail bags, due to a possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.
The announcement shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lists the 22 affected products of different sized packages and various nationwide retailers where they were distributed including Food Lion, Kroger and Albertsons Cos. stores.
As of now, there haven't been any "actual consumer reports of human illness or other complaints associated with this product," but the recall was issued out of caution based on one customer’s third-party lab results for the IQF sweet cut corn, the announcement stated.
This is the third time so far this month that the FDA has posted a recall involving a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
Eating food contaminated with the Listeria monocytogenes bacterium can lead to a serious listeriosis infection and even death. The CDC says an estimated 1,600 get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die.
Young children, older people and others with weakened immune systems are most at risk for serious infections. And pregnant women can miscarry or have a stillbirth if infected.
Healthy individuals who get the infection will likely suffer only short-term symptoms like high fever, abdominal pain, headache and other effects.
To check if a product you have purchased is included in Twin City Foods' recall, check the FDA's website to compare exact product codes and expiration dates.
If you do have a match, consumers are urged to throw out the affected products or return them to the point of purchase for a full refund.
