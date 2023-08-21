Trader Joe's recalls crackers for possible metal contamination

Cookie dough eaters beware: There could be wood chips in some batters
Trader Joe's is recalling a brand of its crackers for potentially containing metal.
Trader Joe's has recalled one of its products for the fourth time within the past couple of weeks.
This time, the grocery store chain is alerting customers to not eat some of its Trader Joe's Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds because of a possible metal contamination.
In the Aug. 17 recall announcement, it says the 10-ounce products affected have SKU# 76157 and have "Best If Used By" dates of March 1, 2024 through March 5, 2024.
There haven't been any injuries reported yet, but Trader Joe's is urging anyone with the affected batches to discard or return them for a full refund. The company has removed from sale and destroyed all other potentially contaminated products.
This is the latest of multiple recalls the company has announced in the last four weeks.
On July 25, it recalled some batches of Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies for possibly containing rocks, and three days later on July 28, it recalled Trader Joe's Fully Cooked Falafel in 35 states and Washington D.C. for also potentially containing rocks.
In that same week on July 27, some batches of Trader Joe's Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup were recalled for possibly containing insects.
Nestlé USA is recalling one of its popular chocolate chip cookie dough products for potentially containing wood fragments.
