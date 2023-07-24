Trader Joe's recalls cookies that might contain rocks

Frozen fruit sold at major grocers recalled for possible contamination
The bags of frozen fruit were sold at places such as Target, Aldi, Trader Joe's and Walmart. The FDA says they may be contaminated with listeria.LEARN MORE
The company will give a full refund for any returns.
Trader Joe's has recalled two brands of cookies from its shelves after hearing from the supplier that the treats might contain rocks.
The recall, announced Monday, applies to Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies.
Potentially affected Almond Windmill Cookies are marked with a sell by date of "10/19/23" through "10/21/23." Potentially affected Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies are marked with a sell by date of "10/17/23" through "10/21/23."
The chain says it has pulled the cookies from shelves and destroyed them, and asks consumers to either discard any cookies they have or return them to Trader Joe's for a full refund.
The bags of frozen fruit were sold at places such as Target, Aldi, Trader Joe's and Walmart. The FDA says they may be contaminated with listeria.LEARN MORE
In June, Trader Joe's recalled certain packaged fruit because of the risk of Listeria infection.
In March, the same product was recalled due to the risk of Hepatitis A infection. The fruit was imported from farms in Baja California, Mexico, in 2022.
Some Tesla models are having seat belt issues in which the front-row belts can detach.
Consumers who have bought this brand of children's cup should stop using them and get a refund from the company.
The portable chargers recalled due to the possibility of a fire hazard were sold exclusively on Amazon.com.
Forecasters say heat dome effects aren't going anywhere this week. meanwhile, extreme heat is expected to affect the Midwest and East Coast.
The DOJ wrote that "it is strongly in the public interest" for U.S. Attorney David Weiss to appear publicly to provide testimony on a whistleblower.
A new study found watching excessive amounts of TV during childhood can lead to negative cardiovascular effects as an adult.