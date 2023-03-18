Frozen fruit recall at Trader Joe's, Aldi, Costco over hepatitis risk

Popular brands of frozen fruit are being recalled due to an outbreak of Hepatitis A contamination.

Scenic Fruit Company has ceased the production and distribution of frozen organic strawberries sold to Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, PCC Community Markets, and the frozen organic tropical blend sold to Trader Joe’s, after five people were infected with hepatitis A, two of whom were hospitalized, following the consumption of the strawberries.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the people who were infected had eaten the frozen strawberries in question. The fruit was imported fresh from farms located in Baja California, Mexico, in 2022, and it’s likely the source of the outbreak.

Consuming food touched by an infected individual can spread the highly contagious hepatitis A virus. According to the CDC, hepatitis A can infect food at any moment during cultivation, harvesting, processing, or handling.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease with symptoms often emerging two to seven weeks after an infection. Mild illnesses can cause symptoms such as fever, weariness, discomfort in the joints or abdomen, diarrhea, jaundice, or black urine.

Due to the "best-by" dates stretching into November of 2024, there is a concern that consumers may have these products at home.

The products being recalled are:

- Simply Nature, Organic Strawberries, Best-By 06/14/2024

- Vital Choice, Organic Strawberries, Best-By 05/20/2024

- Kirkland Signature, Organic Strawberries, Best-By 10/08/2024

- Made With, Organic Strawberries, Best-By 11/20/2024

- PCC Community Markets, Organic Strawberries, Best-By 29/10/2024

- Trader Joe’s, Organic Tropical Fruit Blend with the following Best-By dates: 04/25/24; 05/12/24; 05/23/24; 05/30/24; 06/07/24

Although hepatitis A has not been detected on these products, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration advises that if you have any of the recalled fruit in your freezer, you should throw it away or return it to the store for a refund.

The FDA says that if you have consumed any of the products that have been recalled, you should consult your doctor or a local health department to determine if a vaccination is needed. If you are having any symptoms, you should see a doctor immediately, the company added.

Both the FDA and the Scenic Fruit Company are still investigating what caused the problem.