68 injuries, 4 eyeball removals tied to recalled EzriCare eye drops

More eye drops recalled for lacking sterility
Two additional brands of eye drops have initiated recalls, but are not tied to a spate of previous recalls over potentially contaminated eye drops.
The CDC said anyone using EzriCare Artificial Tears needs to immediately stop as it investigates the incidents.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now investigating 68 cases of eye injuries tied to recalled eye drops.
The CDC encouraged the public to immediately stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears in February due to potential bacterial contamination. Of the 68 incidents potentially tied to the products, one was fatal.
The CDC confirmed that four of the incidents resulted in the surgical removal of the eyeball, according to updated figures released this week. The CDC added eight infections caused permanent vision loss.
Global Pharma Healthcare Private Limited makes the products and initiated a recall of the products.
Officials said isolates from those infected detected VIM‐GES‐CRPA, which are highly antimicrobial drug-resistant pathogens that are uncommon in the United States, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Officials said the presence of VIM-GES-CRPA in opened EzriCare bottles from multiple lots was detected. These bottles came from customers with and without eye infections, the CDC said.
“CDC recommends that clinicians and patients immediately discontinue the use of EzriCare Artificial Tears until the epidemiological investigation and laboratory analyses are complete,” the CDC said last month.
