German police: 8 dead in Jehovah's Witnesses hall shooting
It’s not possible yet to pinpoint why the man went on the shooting rampage but there is no indication of a political motive.
German officials say the suspected perpetrator of a mass shooting in Hamburg was a former member of the Jehovah's Witnesses.
Seven people were killed inside the Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah's Witnesses, including an unborn baby. Eight people were wounded, four of them seriously.
Thomas Radszuweit, a Hamburg security official, said the man was a 35-year-old German national whom he identified only as Philipp F. in line with German privacy rules. He said the suspected shooter was not previously known to authorities in Hamburg and there was no previous case against him.
He said that it's not possible yet to pinpoint why the man went on the shooting rampage but there is no indication of a political motive.
Police say the perpetrator shot himself inside the Jehovah's Witnesses hall after officers forced their way into the building
Hamburg police chief Ralf Martin Meyer said the suspected shooter had a weapons license and legally owned a semi-automatic pistol.
Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
