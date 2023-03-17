Taylor Swift fans designate Arizona's 'Swift City' a place of worship

What's ahead for Ticketmaster, live music after Taylor Swift tour mess
Ticketmaster's handling of Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour could affect major tours going forward as lawsuits and fans push misconduct allegations.LEARN MORE
Glendale, Arizona, which is now known as "Swift City," is in celebration mode ahead of Taylor Swift's world tour kickoff.
Taylor Swift fans are taking over Glendale, Arizona as the pop star prepares to kick off her new "Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium.
Glendale's mayor issued a proclamation earlier this week, changing the city's name to "Swift City." Google now recognizes it as a "place of worship."
" Long Live Swift City, Era-zona," a commenter wrote on Google.
As people drive in to "Swift City" for Friday and Saturday's shows, they are being greeted by Swift-themed road signs.
Sometimes our message boards have a “blank space” and “we have this thing where” we want to encourage better driver behavior by displaying traffic safety messages. pic.twitter.com/A7jcCL1ToG— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 17, 2023
City officials are expecting potentially 70,000 people each day to cram into State Farm Stadium for the concerts, which would be similar this year's Super Bowl attendance.
It's not just city officials getting in on the Swift excitement, businesses are ready for the boost the pop star will bring.
"A lot of bars and restaurants in our area will be offering Taylor Swift-themed menu items," said Jessica Mensch, who works for the City of Glendale.
The Swift party will no doubt continue the following weekend when the pop star stops in Las Vegas, Nevada. She will play two shows on March 24 and March 25.
Swift will then criss-cross the country before her final stop in Los Angeles on Aug. 8.
