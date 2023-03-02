Taylor Swift children's book tops Amazon's best sellers list

Taylor Swift isn't just topping music charts. A children's book about Swift's life is on Amazon's best sellers list despite not being available yet.

"Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography," which will be released May 2, is available for preorder.

It details how the singer's talent for storytelling made her one of the biggest stars in the world. It also describes her close relationship with fans.

The book is part of the Little Golden Books biography series. Other prominent artists featured in the series include Willie Nelson, Beyoncé, Dolly Parton and Tony Bennett.

Little Golden Books has been around since 1942. At the time, the company said the average cost of its books was 25 cents. The average cost of a Little Golden Book today is $4.99.

The Swift biography retails for $5.39 on Amazon.