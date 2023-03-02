Taylor Swift children's book tops Amazon's best sellers list

Why did concert tickets get so expensive?
According to Billboard, concert goers’ money doesn’t go straight to the artist. The base ticket price goes toward marketing, production and the venue.LEARN MORE
"Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography" is available for preorder. The book will be released on May 2.
Taylor Swift isn't just topping music charts. A children's book about Swift's life is on Amazon's best sellers list despite not being available yet.
"Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography," which will be released May 2, is available for preorder.
It details how the singer's talent for storytelling made her one of the biggest stars in the world. It also describes her close relationship with fans.
According to Billboard, concert goers’ money doesn’t go straight to the artist. The base ticket price goes toward marketing, production and the venue.LEARN MORE
The book is part of the Little Golden Books biography series. Other prominent artists featured in the series include Willie Nelson, Beyoncé, Dolly Parton and Tony Bennett.
Little Golden Books has been around since 1942. At the time, the company said the average cost of its books was 25 cents. The average cost of a Little Golden Book today is $4.99.
The Swift biography retails for $5.39 on Amazon.
The history of Black cartoonists and comics dates back to the 1940s, and Joel Christian Gill has pushed to create more space for them today.By DC Comics
Sidney Keys III started Books N Bros, a monthly book box subscription with online and in-person meetups, when he was just 10.By Books N Bros via Facebok
Scripps Spelling Bee winner Zaila Avant-garde is adding a new title to her impressive list of accomplishments: children’s book author.By Scripps National Spelling Bee
Some of New Orleans' most underserved residents are addressing ways to combat climate change impacts in their communities.By Scripps News
Bluesky is now available in Apple's App Store. However, an invite code is needed to use the app.By Francois Mori / AP
A bipartisan group of senators has reintroduced legislation that would end the practice of changing clocks twice a year.By Shutterstock