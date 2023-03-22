Google launches artificially intelligent chatbot 'Bard'

OpenAI unveils GPT-4, its most advanced AI language model
Google has opened a waitlist for users to begin interacting with Bard, an AI tool similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT technology.
Google has announced the launch of its version of an AI-powered chatbot called 'Bard' to keep pace in the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence sector.
Starting Wednesday, users can join a waitlist to begin using and interacting with Bard, a large language model (LLM) chatbot similar to OpenAI's popular ChatGPT.
You can use Bard for recipe ideas based on what you have in your refrigerator, brainstorm ways to read more books this year or get advice on keeping your indoor plants alive.
LLMs are computer systems that use AI to understand and generate natural language by analyzing vast amounts of text data to learn patterns and relationships between words and phrases.
While LLMs are exciting and interactive, they don't come without faults. Google said Bard is a work in progress and can sometimes give "false information while presenting it confidently."
"Although it’s important to be aware of challenges like these, there are still incredible benefits to LLMs, like jumpstarting human productivity, creativity and curiosity," the company said in a blog post.
Google said it would begin rolling out Bard in the U.S. and U.K. before expanding to more countries and languages.
