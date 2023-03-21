NY grand jury expected to reconvene on Wednesday in Trump case

Former President Donald Trump could learn if he's being indicted as early as Wednesday.

The New York grand jury investigating alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels is expected to reconvene on March 22.

Over the weekend, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday.

The grand jury on Monday heard from Robert Costello, a lawyer with close ties to numerous key Trump aides. It appeared to be a final opportunity for allies of the former president to steer the grand jury away from an indictment.

He was invited by prosecutors to appear after saying that he had information to undercut the credibility of Michael Cohen, a former lawyer and fixer for Trump who later turned against him and then became a key witness in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation.

Is New York prepared for unrest if Trump is arrested? Security efforts are unique in that they will also involve the FBI and Secret Service, because of the involvement of a former president. LEARN MORE

Costello had provided Cohen legal services several years ago after Cohen himself became entangled in the federal investigation into the hush money payments.

In a news conference after his grand jury appearance, Costello told reporters that he had come forward because he did not believe Cohen, who pleaded guilty to federal crimes and served time in prison, could be trusted.

"If they want to go after Donald Trump and they have solid evidence, then so be it," Costello said. "But Michael Cohen is far from solid evidence."

Responding to Costello’s claims in a TV interview, Cohen said that Costello was never his lawyer and "he lacks any sense of veracity."

There were no clear signs that Costello's testimony had affected the course of the investigation. Cohen had been available for over two hours in case prosecutors wanted him to rebut Costello's testimony, but was told he was not needed, his attorney said Monday.

Trump, who has denied an affair with Daniels and knowledge of the hush money payments, has branded Cohen a liar.