Grindr offering free at-home HIV tests

Grindr has created a link on its app that allows users to order a free at-home HIV test.
Grindr, a popular LGBTQ dating app, launched a function in its app that allows users to request a free at-home HIV test.
Users will now see a link for "Free HIV Home Test." The link takes users to together.takemehome.org, which is a collaboration website between numerous stakeholders, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Users will need to provide their name, address, and phone number. They can receive up to two tests, which are provided by the CDC.
"This project is currently aiming to give out one million kits over five years," said Jack Harrison-Quintana, director of Grindr for Equality.
The tests are currently only available to users in the U.S. However, Grindr said it is looking for ways to expand access to tests in other countries.
According to the CDC, more than 30,000 people in the U.S. received an HIV diagnosis in 2020. Health officials remind people that an HIV diagnosis is not a death sentence. More people with HIV are living normal lives due to advancements in treatments.
