Have a tequila drink without tequila with this 'Paloma-ish' mocktail

Sober up this holiday season with the 'New Year's Resolution' mocktail
Chris Stewart shows us how you can be #SociallySober or help others on their sober journey with alcohol-free mocktails.LEARN MORE
We're not quitting all the tasty beverages this "Dry January," especially with this mocktail recipe.
Craving a tequila drink without the actual tequila? Luckily, there's a mocktail for that.
The "Paloma-ish" has all the fixings — minus the inevitable headache. Head over to The James Room in Atlanta or make it at home with four simple ingredients.
You'll need:
- 1.5 ounces Lyre’s Agave Blanco Non-Alcoholic Spirit
- 0.5 ounce fresh lime juice
- 0.5 ounce simple syrup
- 1 ounce grapefruit soda
Shake up the ingredients in a mixer and serve on the rocks. You can garnish with fresh grapefruit or dehydrated lime slices.
This holiday season, we're going #SociallySober with mocktails. Here's how to make The Designated Driver.
