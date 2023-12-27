watch live
toggle menu
Food and Drink

Have a tequila drink without tequila with this 'Paloma-ish' mocktail

We're not quitting all the tasty beverages this "Dry January," especially with this mocktail recipe.

Have a tequila drink without tequila with this 'Paloma-ish' mocktail
Scripps News
Chris Stewart
By Chris Stewart
SMS
Posted: 7:09 p.m. EST Dec 27, 2023

Craving a tequila drink without the actual tequila? Luckily, there's a mocktail for that.

The "Paloma-ish" has all the fixings — minus the inevitable headache. Head over to The James Room in Atlanta or make it at home with four simple ingredients.

You'll need:

- 1.5 ounces Lyre’s Agave Blanco Non-Alcoholic Spirit 

- 0.5 ounce fresh lime juice

- 0.5 ounce simple syrup

- 1 ounce grapefruit soda

Shake up the ingredients in a mixer and serve on the rocks. You can garnish with fresh grapefruit or dehydrated lime slices.

Sober up this holiday season with the 'New Year's Resolution' mocktail
Sober up this holiday season with the 'New Year's Resolution' mocktail

Sober up this holiday season with the 'New Year's Resolution' mocktail

Chris Stewart shows us how you can be #SociallySober or help others on their sober journey with alcohol-free mocktails.

LEARN MORE