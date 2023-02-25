Historic storm brings unusual winter weather to much of California

It's been downhill sledding and driving for many residents on the West Coast this week, hit by a one-two punch of historic winter weather.

In California, surfboards were replaced by snowboards.

Sandy beaches covered in snow.

A dusting of snow, even made a cameo in the Hollywood Hills, and covered the iconic Hollywood sign.

"I have never seen it like this in California," said a local resident.

Saturday, rare blizzard warnings were in effect for the Los Angeles and San Diego County mountain ranges, with up to five feet of snow forecast in some areas.

"This is nothing short of awesome. This is the first time I've ever seen something like this. So, it's really cool, especially to be snowboarding in," said Snowboarder Kyle Takata.

"Semis were just starting to roll backwards going up the grapevine, going up the mountains...it's not safe to drive," said California resident Kirstyn Stafford.

Brutal winter weather is causing havoc across the country In Massachusetts freezing rain led to a pileup of more than a dozen cars and trucks. LEARN MORE

Record rainfall was also dishing dangerous flooding conditions in Southern California, and vehicles were left stranded as floodwaters left roads impassable.

Several counties in the region have experienced power outages, as of Saturday, more than 120,000 California utility customers remained without electricity, according to PowerOutage.us.

The state of Oregon was also hit by the winter wallop.

Drivers needed a lift as snow caused slippery conditions on the roads.

The City of Portland is recovering from a record snow event. On Friday, vehicles were still abandoned on streets and highways after drivers were left trapped.

Robert Insley spent the night in his truck.

“I've been up all night long. I'm tired, you know. Exhausted," said Insley.

The Oregon Coast was not spared from ole man winter’s wrath.

Snowcapped trees and fresh powder painted the southern coastline of the Beaver State.

Meanwhile, we did find one area that welcomed the snow with open paws, the Oregon Zoo. Polar bears and otters frockling in the rare winter wonder that was this week.

The same system that brought wild weather to California on Saturday will move into parts of the plains on Sunday, bringing the threat of severe weather, including tornadoes. Areas from northern Texas into Oklahoma and Kansas have the highest chance of severe weather.

The winter storms also left around 400,000 customers in Michigan without power Saturday, as temperatures dropped in the region, bringing icy conditions. Utility companies there expect most power to be restored by Sunday.