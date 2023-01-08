House To Vote On Rules Package After McCarthy Wins Speaker Battle

There's a new House Speaker; California Republican Kevin McCarthy took the gavel after several days and 15 rounds of voting.

His win came after an intense moment on the House floor and after making concessions to win House Speakership.

"As Speaker of the House, my ultimate responsibility is not to my party, my conference, or even our Congress. "My responsibility – our responsibility – is to our country," said McCarthy.

Passing bills through Congress will be tough as Democrats continue to have control of the Senate and the White House.

In his acceptance speech, he promised the House would be a check on the president and his policies.

McCarthy plans to tackle issues like inflation and border security.

Issues like funding the government will test both sides.

On NBC's Meet the Press Sunday new House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said he and the new Speaker have had positive conversations.

"Clearly, we are going to have strong disagreements at times. But we can agree to disagree without being disagreeable. That is what I believe the American people would like to see in terms of a functional House, a functional Senate, a functional government," said Jeffries.

Up first, Congress will have to pass a new set of House rules.

The rules package reportedly says the nation's debt ceiling can't be raised unless accompanied by spending cuts.

It also reinstates the Holman Rule, which lets lawmakers offer amendments to appropriations legislation that would reduce the salary of government officials.

Also included: votes on bills popular among Republicans like border security and abortion.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace told CBS' Face the Nation she's on the fence regarding her vote for the rules package.

"I support it. But what I don't support is a small number of people trying to get a deal done or deals done for themselves in private, in secret. I don't support that," said Mace.

Jeffries criticized the concessions Sunday.

"What is going to be a problem is if the American people will be held captive over the next two years to the extreme MAGA Republican agenda that apparently has been negotiated in the House rules and the functioning of the Congress," said Jeffries.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the House rules package Monday, Jan. 9.