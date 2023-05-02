IBM to pause hiring certain roles that can be replaced by AI

Musk, tech leaders call for pause on 'out-of-control' AI race
In an open letter, industry leaders say AI systems are becoming "human-competitive" and recommend more focus on safety and regulation.LEARN MORE
IBM's CEO said he could see about 7,800 jobs at his company being replaced with artificial intelligence.
IBM plans to leverage artificial intelligence within its workforce.
Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM, told Bloomberg that the company plans to pause or slow hiring in back-office jobs, including in departments like human resources. He believes many of the duties a person in those roles take on will be able to be completed by artificial intelligence in the coming years.
“I could easily see 30% of that getting replaced by AI and automation over a five-year period," Krishna told the publication.
Krishna added that the reduction in human staff would amount to about 7,800 employees.
IBM is one of the largest employers in the U.S. with about 280,000 employees, according to Forbes.
In an open letter, industry leaders say AI systems are becoming "human-competitive" and recommend more focus on safety and regulation.LEARN MORE
Replacing human workers with AI is a fear as the technology evolves and improves.
A petition signed by top tech experts, including Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, calls for a temporary six-month pause in AI development.
The petition poses the question: "Should we automate away all the jobs, including the fulfilling ones?"
More than 27,000 people have signed the letter since March.
However, AI development shows no signs of stopping. In addition to OpenAI's recent release of its GPT-4 technology, Microsoft and Google have unveiled similar AI-powered chatbots.
Social media is also getting in on the chatbot craze. Snapchat launched its chatbot last month.
U.S. market regulators say AI tools are subject to the same legal standards as any other business tools.LEARN MORE
Although new tech is expected to create 69 million jobs, automation could cause 83 million people to lose their jobs by 2027.
Researchers are using artificial intelligence to help predict if and when a patient could suffer from cardiac arrest.
U.S. market regulators say AI tools are subject to the same legal standards as any other business tools.
After Disney filed a suit in federal court, a board created by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will file a suit against Disney in state court.
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy says loneliness comes with a greater risk of cardiovascular disease, dementia, stroke and premature death.
Asian American Pacific Islanders are shaped by where they were born and how connected they are to their ethnic origins.