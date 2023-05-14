watch live
In Real Life: Ukrainian Sniper

Meet Emerald, the woman who stepped up to fight Russia’s invasion.

Scripps News
Jason Bellini
By Jason Bellini
May 14, 2023

In this new episode of "In Real Life," we meet a Ukrainian sniper who navigates a warzone and a pregnancy, carving out a place for more women on the frontlines.

