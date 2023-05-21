watch live
Animals and Insects

In Real Life: Voices of Nature

Can artificial intelligence really help us talk to the animals?

In Real Life: Voices of Nature
Scripps News
Sam Eaton
Sam Eaton
May 21, 2023

In this season finale of "In Real Life," Scripps News' Sam Eaton explores how artificial intelligence technology is opening up new possibilities for scientists communicating with animals — from sending messages to elephants on the plains of Kenya to mimicking honey bees in Germany and bat sounds in Israel.

