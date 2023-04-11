Industrial fire prompts evacuation orders in Richmond, Indiana
The fire broke out in a facility used to store plastics. Officials told people living within a half mile of the fire to evacuate.
Authorities urged people to evacuate Tuesday near a large industrial fire in an Indiana city near the Ohio border that sent massive clouds of black smoke into the sky.
The fire occurred at a former factory site in Richmond, 70 miles east of Indianapolis, that lately had been used to store plastics and other materials for recycling or resale, Mayor Dave Snow said.
"They were under a city order to clean up and remediate that site," Snow told The Associated Press. "We knew that was a fire hazard the way they were storing materials."
Snow described it as a "serious, large-scale fire" that apparently started in a tractor-trailer parked onsite and spread quickly. He said the fire had been contained on three sides by early evening. The cause was not immediately known.
"This is an indoor and outdoor storage facility — very, very large," the mayor said.
There were no reports of injuries. But hundreds of people living within a half-mile (0.80 kilometer) of the fire were told to leave. People outside that radius who live downwind of the fire were advised to keep windows closed and pets inside.
Wind from the west blew black smoke across the state border into Ohio.
Bethesda Worship Center in Richmond offered temporary shelter for people forced out of their homes, while other agencies were trying to arrange hotel rooms if necessary, Pastor Ken Harris said.
Snow said state and federal regulators were at the scene to assess air quality and other environmental impacts.
Richmond has a population of 35,000.
Brittney Griner working on memoir about Russian captivity
Brittney Griner will release a memoir that covers her arrest and incarceration in Russia.
College professor, drag performer says bans can't stop the art form
One college professor has a unique perspective on the wave of drag bans in states across the U.S. He says the show will go on.
'Designer dog' breeds are everywhere, but they might be hurting
"Designer dogs" like French bulldogs are increasingly popular in the U.S., but breeding them has led to many questions surrounding ethics.
Top Stories
Biden aide, Saudi prince see 'progress' toward Yemen war end
There are signs that the Saudis and Iran-allied Houthis in Yemen are making "remarkable progress" toward an end to their nine-year conflict.
Brittney Griner working on memoir about Russian captivity
Brittney Griner will release a memoir that covers her arrest and incarceration in Russia.
Brittney Griner working on memoir about Russian captivity
Brittney Griner will release a memoir that covers her arrest and incarceration in Russia.