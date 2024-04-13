watch live
Presidential Election

Inside the Race: Arizona's ruling on abortion could impact election

Politico's Elena Schneider joined Scripps News' Haley Bull and Nate Reed to discuss the ruling on abortion access in Arizona.

Scripps News
By Scripps News Staff
Posted: 2:17 p.m. EDT Apr 13, 2024

On this edition of “Inside the Race Weekend,” Politico National Reporter Elena Schneider joined Scripps News Congressional Correspondent Nate Reed and Scripps News White House Correspondent Haley Bull to discuss how the ruling on abortion access in Arizona will affect the presidential election. 

Schneider highlighted how President Joe Biden is historically uncomfortable addressing the issue of abortion head on and often avoids using the word. 

Bull explained the balancing act former President Donald Trump is performing when discussing abortion on his campaign trail. 

Reed discussed the role of Congress when it comes to this issue.

