watch live
toggle menu
Presidential Election

Inside the Race: GOP fundraising in March, issues impacting campaigns

Politico's Daily Campaign Newsletter Author Madison Fernandez joined Scripps News Congressional Correspondent Nate Reed to discuss fundraising.

Inside the Race: GOP fundraising in March, issues impacting campaigns
Scripps News
By Scripps News Staff
SMS
Posted: 2:16 p.m. EDT Apr 6, 2024

On this edition of “Inside the Race Weekend,” Politico's Daily Campaign Newsletter Author Madison Fernandez joined Scripps News Congressional Correspondent Nate Reed to discuss how the GOP's fundraising efforts look in comparison to the Democrats, how it's important for President Joe Biden to have a broad coalition of support for his campaign, the impact of abortion as an issue and former President Donald Trump's influence on GOP lawmakers. 

Inside the Race: President Biden's campaign cash is adding up
Inside the Race: President Biden's campaign cash is adding up

Inside the Race: President Biden's campaign cash is adding up

Senior Campaign and Elections Editor Steve Shepard and Scripps News's Haley Bull and Stephanie Liebergen to discuss Biden and Trump's fundraisers.

LEARN MORE