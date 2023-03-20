Inside the stadium: Taylor Swift kicks off 'Eras' tour

Roughly 70,000 Taylor Swift lovers helped kick off "Eras," the pop icon's first stadium tour in more than five years.

"I have loved Taylor Swift since I was 14 years old," said Sarah Fuller, a concert attendee. "I am 30 now, so it's been a while."

"I've been to every single tour," said Lejla Huskic, a concert attendee. "I've been able to meet her multiple times. I feel like I've grown up with her."

"I will say that I paid more than I wanted to for the spot I'm in, but I'm just grateful I get to be here," said Nolan Sturdevant, a so-called "Super Swiftie."

The "Eras" setlist includes 44 hits from nearly all 10 of Swift's albums spanning her entire 17-year-long career. The singer-songwriter said one song will be different for each concert during her tour.

"It's the 'Eras' tour, like, that's 10 different eras," Sturdevant said. "What is she doing? I don't know! They're all so different. How is she gonna mix them all together?"

Each of her concerts from the tour's first weekend in Glendale, Arizona — now known as "Swift City" in celebration of the events — ran over three hours, but reviewers say it didn't feel that way.

The Atlantic said it "conjured actual magic," Rolling Stone called it a "victory lap" and The Telegraph described it as "one of the most ambitious, spectacular and charming stadium pop shows ever seen."

Online, fans have already started posting videos from all angles of State Farm Stadium.

For some, it won't be their last Swift performance to see this year.

"Right now, I have tickets to five, and we'll see if that changes, increases along the way," Huskic said.

"I'm going to two here, today and tomorrow, Tampa next month, and then Gillette in May," Fuller said.

Swift's tour picks up in Las Vegas next, continuing nationwide for the rest of the spring and summer.