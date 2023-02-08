IRS considering changing how tipped employees report tips

How likely are you to be audited this tax season?
Lawmakers in Washington recently allocated billions of dollars in taxpayer money to the IRS to increase the number of audits across the country.LEARN MORE
The IRS proposal would create one voluntary compliance agreement: The Service Industry Tip Compliance Agreement. Here's what's in it:
The Internal Revenue Service announced it is proposing a new voluntary tip reporting program to improve tip reporting compliance by employers of service industry workers, such as servers and bartenders.
The IRS requires employees who earn at least $20 a month in tips to keep a daily record of their tips to give to their employer. All of those tips are then required to be included on tax returns.
Employers are then required to withhold taxes on income earned from tips.
The IRS said voluntary tip compliance agreements have been established by the IRS for industries where tipping is customary. The IRS has three different voluntary compliance agreements in place:
- Tip Reporting Alternative Commitment (TRAC)
- Tip Rate Determination Agreement (TRDA)
- Gaming Industry Tip Compliance Agreement (GITCA)
Lawmakers in Washington recently allocated billions of dollars in taxpayer money to the IRS to increase the number of audits across the country.LEARN MORE
The IRS’ proposal would create one voluntary compliance agreement: The Service Industry Tip Compliance Agreement.
The IRS said the program would include several features:
- The monitoring of employer compliance based on actual annual tip revenue and charge tip data from an employer's point-of-sale system, and allowance for adjustments in tipping practices from year to year.
- Participating employers demonstrate compliance with the program requirements by submitting an annual report after the close of the calendar year, which reduces the need for compliance reviews by the IRS.
- Participating employers receive protection from liability under the rules that define tips as part of an employee's pay for calendar years in which they remain compliant with program requirements.
- Participating employers have flexibility to implement employee tip reporting policies that are best suited for their employees and their business model in accordance with the section of the tax law that requires employees to report tips to their employers.
The announcement comes amid speculation that the IRS is increasing tax enforcement on working-class taxpayers. The IRS said this program is voluntary.
A tax expert says there are three valuable lessons to keep in mind when filing taxes this year after recent IRS changes.LEARN MORE
It also comes as the IRS is working to hire 87,000 new employees after the agency struggled to answer customer service questions during the pandemic. The IRS said even with additional staff, they will not be conducting additional audits on Americans making less than $400,000 annually.
The economy is one of the key topics President Joe Biden will touch on Tuesday during his State of the Union address.By Ross D. Franklin / AP
McCarthy had all but invited himself to the White House to start the conversation before a summer debt deadline.By Susan Walsh / AP
The Fed's latest move will likely further raise both the costs of many consumer and business loans and the risk of a recession.By Jacquelyn Martin / AP
A public health expert says the U.S. needs to spend money on health care that helps American lifespans.By San Francisco Chronicle / AP
Four passengers were treated for smoke inhalation and two others declined treatment after a fire erupted from an external battery pack.By AP
If you ever wished you could have a sleepover with the Pink Ladies, then mark your calendars for April 6.By Paramount+